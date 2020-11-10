UrduPoint.com
RWMC& Albayrak Conducts Cleanliness Awareness Campaign In UC -8

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

RWMC& Albayrak conducts cleanliness awareness campaign in UC -8

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company &Albayrak carried out cleanliness awareness Campaign at Fauji Colony, UC-08.

During the campaign, the shopkeepers were asked to co-operation with the company in order to keep the markets and the surrounded area waste free.

Both group's team requested the shopkeepers to throw the waste in the waste bags or put it into the waste holders of company.

In order to avoid the mosquito's bites, the team described the precautions regarding dengue spread.

The group individuals also distributed awareness pamphlets.

The localities in the market were requested to place an empty carton or dustbin beside their shop in order to keep the area clean and guide the children, whenever they buy eatables always dump the wrappers in that carton or dustbin.

Moreover, the Help line number1139 was spotted among the localities so that they can feel free to register their confronting issues regarding to sanitation and cleanliness.

