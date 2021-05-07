RWMC, Albayrak disseminate cleanliness message at Jumma tul Widaa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :As part of ongoing cleanliness awareness drive during the Holy month of Ramazan, the communications team of Albayrak and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) here on Friday visited mosques of Pindora UC-18 during Jumma tul Widaa and interacted with Imam-e-Masjid on the matter of personal and environmental hygiene.

The team also briefed the clerics about various cleanliness services that the Company is providing for the benefit of public like mechanical sweeping and washing, debris lifting and drains de-silting. They were asked to cooperate with Albayrak to upgrade the cleanliness condition of the streets, markets and mohallahs. As the Holy month of Ramadan has begun so Imams were requested to emphasize more on the matter of cleanliness before and after prayers sermons and Tarawih prayers as many people visit mosques during the Holy month of Ramadan so it is a good way to communicate the message of cleanliness to maximum populace.

They must guide the public in the light of Quran and Sunnah that how important is the cleanliness maintenance for a healthy environment, they told. The Albayrak team also distributed leaflets with helpline number 1139 to mosque staff and appealed to inform the Company about waste related issues. It is very important to demonstrate Islamic culture in our everyday life, an important feature of which is cleanliness. It is important to keep the mosque surrounding area clean and tidy so that people do not face trouble while coming to mosques, they were communicated.