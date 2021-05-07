UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RWMC, Albayrak Disseminate Cleanliness Message At Jumma Tul Widaa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 08:47 PM

RWMC, Albayrak disseminate cleanliness message at Jumma tul Widaa

As part of ongoing cleanliness awareness drive during the Holy month of Ramazan, the communications team of Albayrak and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) here on Friday visited mosques of Pindora UC-18 during Jumma tul Widaa and interacted with Imam-e-Masjid on the matter of personal and environmental hygiene

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :As part of ongoing cleanliness awareness drive during the Holy month of Ramazan, the communications team of Albayrak and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) here on Friday visited mosques of Pindora UC-18 during Jumma tul Widaa and interacted with Imam-e-Masjid on the matter of personal and environmental hygiene.

The team also briefed the clerics about various cleanliness services that the Company is providing for the benefit of public like mechanical sweeping and washing, debris lifting and drains de-silting. They were asked to cooperate with Albayrak to upgrade the cleanliness condition of the streets, markets and mohallahs. As the Holy month of Ramadan has begun so Imams were requested to emphasize more on the matter of cleanliness before and after prayers sermons and Tarawih prayers as many people visit mosques during the Holy month of Ramadan so it is a good way to communicate the message of cleanliness to maximum populace.

They must guide the public in the light of Quran and Sunnah that how important is the cleanliness maintenance for a healthy environment, they told. The Albayrak team also distributed leaflets with helpline number 1139 to mosque staff and appealed to inform the Company about waste related issues. It is very important to demonstrate Islamic culture in our everyday life, an important feature of which is cleanliness. It is important to keep the mosque surrounding area clean and tidy so that people do not face trouble while coming to mosques, they were communicated.

Related Topics

Company Visit Guide Rawalpindi Market Mosque Ramadan

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

34 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.