RWMC, Albayrak finalize special cleanliness drive for Eid ul Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 3225 sanitary workers would be deployed to collect entrails of sacrificial animals under special plan devised for Eid-ul-Azha.

According to Project Director, Albayrak, a comprehensive contingency plan has been prepared by Albayrak and the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) for disposal of sacrificial animals' entrails. He said that the leaves of the sanitary workers have been canceled and supervisory staff had been directed to carry out effective operation for collection and proper disposal of entrails, offal and waste of sacrificial animals. The Company would distribute special bags in various areas of the city for the safe disposals of animal remains. These bags would be used especially for insertion of animal waste during Eid days. Awareness activities and distribution of waste bags has already been started, he informed.

Nearly 39 transfer stations would be set up at various locations in Rawalpindi city and Murree where offal, entrails and other wastes of sacrificial animals would be dumped and later on shifted to the permanent dumping site, he added.

Albayrak has also established an emergency help line which would be functional round the clock, he said and added that special teams would use more than 351 vehicles including 144 mini dumpers, 30 pickups, 13 loaders, 48 compactors, 5 loading bikes, 45 rental dumpers and additional 250 wooden carts for efficient and effective waste management on Eid-ul-Azha.

He said that team would also maintain cleanliness at Masajid and Imam Bargahs besides making special arrangements for slaughter houses, mosques, collective slaughter sites and the graveyards. He told that a special Complaint Cell would be established to attend complaints of the residents. The residents have been advised to get registered their complaints at Company's specified numbers 0320-0506661, 0320-0506662 and 0320-0506663, he told and added, special public awareness campaign is being initiated through display of banners in all union councils.