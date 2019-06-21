RWMC, Albayrak holds awareness camp in Kahuta

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak organised cleanliness awareness camp outside the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) office, Kahuta to raise awareness about prevalence, treatment and prevention of dengue here on Friday.

According to a spokesman, the objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people, in order to educate the general public about the precautionary measures for dengue to get rid of it.

A walk was also arranged from Ac office to Matore Chowk where Assistant Commissioner (AC), Usman Gohar said that administration have rolled up their sleeves to provide extraordinary sanitation services to citizens and in that regard, everyone will be on their toes to perform.

Holding such activities will help sensitize people to avoid littering and maintain cleanliness.

On the occasion, the communications teams also briefed the general public that we have to adopt cleanliness to fight against this fever. Teams also distributed waste bags and leaflets to highlight the importance of cleanliness and prevention of dengue.