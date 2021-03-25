RWMC, Albayrak kick off awareness campaign against epidemics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak here on Thursday kicked off public awareness campaign regarding cleanliness, dengue and corona among the localities of Rawalpindi city

The residents, shopkeepers, traders and mosque clerics were requested to follow the SOP's regarding corona i.e. to wash hands with soap for 20 seconds, keep distance, wear mask, avoid gatherings, cover nose and face if there is flue or cough. The general public was also informed not to burn the waste, dump it in the waste containers or hand it over to the waste specialist of the companies.

Precautionary measures regarding dengue fever were also highlighted. The teams on both the organizations also held meetings with mosque clerics and requested them to disseminate the message of cleanliness among the prayers/ worshippers in the Khutbat-e-Jumma or Khutbat-e-Eidain.

Thee masses were told that they can make on helpline 1139 for any queries regarding sanitation and cleanliness in their area. They can register complaints or give their suggestions through this helpline, the teams also told the people.