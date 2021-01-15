UrduPoint.com
RWMC, Albayrak Kick Off Cleanliness Awareness Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :As part of anti smog, anti corona and cleanliness awareness drive, the teams of Rawalpindi waste Management Authority (RWMC) and Albayrak Communications on Friday visited Mohallah Eidgah UC-16 and met the Imam Masajids and Khateebs to disseminate cleanliness message among public through Friday sermons.

In their meetings, the Imam Masajid and Khateebs were asked to disseminate the cleanliness message and precautionary measure regarding dengue fever in the Khutbat-e-Juma or in other religious congregations.

They were told that their co-operation with the company would lead to a Clean & Green City. They were asked that in this regard, the citizens and the general public should be sensitized to put their waste in the waste bags or dump it into the waste holders of company or handover it to sanitary worker.

The mosque clerics were also requested to follow the SOPs regarding corona and told that pollution of vehicles, burning waste mix with fog that causes smog which is vulnerable for health, particularly during winter season.

They were requested by the team to inform the general public that not to burn the waste, dump it in the waste containers or hand it over to the waste specialist of the companies.

For any queries regarding sanitation and cleanliness in their area, the people can register complaints or give their suggestions on the help line number 1139, they told.

