RWMC, Albayrak Team Visits Mohallah Imam Bargah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:09 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :During specific awareness drive on the occasion of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, the communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak on Tuesday visited holy mosques of Banni and Mohallah Imam Bargah areas of UC-34 & 35.
The campaign was aimed to sensitize the Imams and clerics about the significance of cleanliness in our religion and in developing a tidy environment.
The clerics were asked to emphasize on cleanliness before and after prayer sermons.
The were told that public figures could play a vital role in bringing change in the hygiene patterns of populace.