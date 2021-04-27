UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RWMC, Albayrak Team Visits Mohallah Imam Bargah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:09 PM

RWMC, Albayrak team visits Mohallah Imam Bargah

During specific awareness drive on the occasion of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, the communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak on Tuesday visited holy mosques of Banni and Mohallah Imam Bargah areas of UC-34 & 35

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :During specific awareness drive on the occasion of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, the communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak on Tuesday visited holy mosques of Banni and Mohallah Imam Bargah areas of UC-34 & 35.

The campaign was aimed to sensitize the Imams and clerics about the significance of cleanliness in our religion and in developing a tidy environment.

The clerics were asked to emphasize on cleanliness before and after prayer sermons.

The were told that public figures could play a vital role in bringing change in the hygiene patterns of populace.

Related Topics

Company Rawalpindi Prayer Muharram

Recent Stories

UAE to host Asian Boxing Championship in solidarit ..

27 minutes ago

Aamir Liaqat Hussain denies his third marriage, sa ..

30 minutes ago

Role of civil bureaucracy discussed in webinar at ..

3 minutes ago

Pandemic reverses years of rising life expectancy ..

3 minutes ago

PNCA opens regional office in Jamshoro

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Souq Al Haraj records more than 17 thousan ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.