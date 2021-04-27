RWMC, Albayrak team visits Mohallah Imam Bargah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :During specific awareness drive on the occasion of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, the communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak on Tuesday visited holy mosques of Banni and Mohallah Imam Bargah areas of UC-34 & 35.

The campaign was aimed to sensitize the Imams and clerics about the significance of cleanliness in our religion and in developing a tidy environment.

The clerics were asked to emphasize on cleanliness before and after prayer sermons.

The were told that public figures could play a vital role in bringing change in the hygiene patterns of populace.