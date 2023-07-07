RWMC anti-dengue activities underway

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2023 | 10:09 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The Anti-dengue awareness campaign and cleanliness drive launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) were underway in the city.

According to RWMC spokesman, the communication teams of RWMC carried out a campaign in the area of Satellite town, to aware the masses about the dengue virus and motivate them to keep their surroundings clean for the elimination of such a fatal virus.

The teams also conducted their campaign at Jamia Masjid Al- Faisal in the area and distributed pamphlets among the worshipers after Friday prayer highlighting the importance of cleanliness and the prevention of dengue.

The teams apprised them about the life cycle, prevalence, treatment, and prevention of dengue and added that the purpose of this activity was to educate the residents about the fundamental standards of cleanliness so that the citizens could apply these standards in their lives to make their surroundings neat and clean.

The teams called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings which lead to the spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or stagnant water.

"We will continue such activities in the coming days as the government has issued the threat of dengue fever spread linked with public health."Keeping the surroundings clean would only help improve society, he added.

The spokesman further added, that as many as 3000 sanitary workers and 230 vehicles were ensuring the cleanliness of the city while 3964 containers had also been placed in every Union Council of the city to collect garbage.

