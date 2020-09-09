RWMC anti-dengue drive underway

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The anti-dengue campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) with the collaboration of Albaryak is underway to create awareness among citizens about the dengue virus and to motivate them to keep their surroundings clean for the elimination of such a fatal virus.

According to RWMC spokesman, the communication teams of RWMC and Albaryak continued their door to door campaign to make people aware of the virus and its impact on human life in all tehsils of the district including Taxila, Gujarkhan, Murree, Kahuta and Kalarsyeda.

He appealed the people to cooperate with the staff and keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean in order to avoid breeding and growth of dengue larvae.

Keeping our surroundings clean will only help in the betterment of society, he added.