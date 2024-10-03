RWMC Anti-Dengue/Smog Drive Underway
Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2024 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Week-long Anti-Dengue/Smog awareness campaign and cleanliness drive launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) were underway in the city.
According to the RWMC spokesman, during the drive cleanliness of streets, roads and public places of all tehsils of the district and city was being carried to stop the breeding of dengue larvae.
He said that residents were being apprised through pamphlets, banners and social media platforms to keep their surroundings clean for the elimination of such a fatal virus.
He added that special focus was being given to water-accumulated areas to control the spread of dengue larvae breeding, adding people were also apprised about the life cycle, prevalence, treatment, and prevention of dengue.
He said that the purpose of this activity was to educate the residents about the fundamental standards of cleanliness so that the citizens could apply these standards in their lives to make their surroundings neat and clean.
To eradicate dengue larvae comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and an action plan were being followed and daily reports were being submitted to the district administration and the government of Punjab.
Furthermore, he urged the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings, which led to the spread of dengue larvae and left no place wet or stagnant water. In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.
