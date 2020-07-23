UrduPoint.com
RWMC Asks Khateebs, Imam-e-Masjid To Emphasize About Cleanliness In Their Sermons

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 08:45 PM

RWMC asks Khateebs, Imam-e-Masjid to emphasize about cleanliness in their sermons

Eid-Ul-Adha cleanliness awareness activity was carried out in the mosques of Shakrial Sundhai UC-74, Shakrial Jakobi UC-75, Khanna Da UC-76 and Gengal UC-77 to sensitize them about the significance of cleanliness in order to develop a tidy environment on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Eid-Ul-Adha cleanliness awareness activity was carried out in the mosques of Shakrial Sundhai UC-74, Shakrial Jakobi UC-75, Khanna Da UC-76 and Gengal UC-77 to sensitize them about the significance of cleanliness in order to develop a tidy environment on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

According to a spokesman, the communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albaryak met the Khateeb/Imam-e-Masjid Imams and requested them to emphasize more on the matter of cleanliness before and after-prayers sermons, jummah and Eid prayers.

When they are free from Sacrificial responsibilities, do not throw it outside the house and in open plots, do put the offal in the waste bags provided by the company or throw it in the containers in their colony, give it to sanitary workers or specified to vehicle, the teams urged.

During the activity, a gift bag was given to Khateeb/Imam-e-Masjid, which was having an information material regarding the ethics of cleanliness and waste bags.

It was also told that in case of any complaint regarding the waste they would inform the concerned ones mentioned in the pamphlet. Dial Company's specified numbers 0320-0506661, 0320-0506662, 0320-0506663 or 1139 for complaint registration.

