RWMC Asks Residents Not To Throw Waste In Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 04:25 PM

Rawalpindi Waste and Management Company(RWMC) on Tuesday asked the residents not to throw waste in the open

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Waste and Management Company(RWMC) on Tuesday asked the residents not to throw waste in the open.

During an ongoing awareness drive to keep the city neat and clean in Fauji colony area,the RWMC communication teams requested the shopkeepers to cooperate with the RWMC teams and throw the waste in the waste bags or put it into the waste holders of company.

The teams asked the shopkeepers to place an empty carton or dustbin beside their shop in order to keep the area clean.

The teams appealed the people to cooperate with the staff and keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean in order to avoid breeding and growth of dengue larvae.

" Keeping our surroundings clean will only help in the betterment of society", he added.

