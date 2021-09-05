RWMC asks residents to avoid burning waste

UrduPoint.com

Sun 05th September 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) has launched a massive sanitation awareness campaign to make the citizens aware of the environmental damages caused by burning garbage.

According to RWMC spokesman, the company resolved more than 150 public complaints received from social media and other sources before the set deadline while the Defense Day celebration venues and other areas had also been thoroughly cleaned.

He said that RWMC had also disposed of hundreds of tons of garbage in the city and tehsils during the ongoing clean-up operation under the program "khidmat Aap kee dehleez par".

He urged the citizens to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its cleanliness drive and to avoid burning garbage or throwing in open space.

