Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

RWMC Board meets to discuss various matters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :A meeting of the board of Directors of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was held at RWMC Head Office here Monday with Chairman Col (r) Ajmal Sabir Raja in the chair.

The meeting was attended by the Board members Ghulam Abbas Khan, Jahangir Akhtar Mirza, Zahid Farooq, Dr Ruhama Gill, Anil Peter and the Company's Secretary Mian Tahir Bashir. The meeting was presented agenda items and made decisions after discussing each item in detail.

While addressing the meeting, the Chairman RWMC said that the Company was determined for the cleanliness in Rawalpindi city and everybody has the responsibility to make and keep the city neat and clean.

He directed for keeping strict check on attendance of workers and added that there would be no compromise on cleanliness.

Strict action would be taken against those workers who were found guilty of not performing their duties properly, he expressed.

He said we have to reduce our expenses in compliance with the Prime Minister's austerity policy.

Our first priority is to give a clean environment to the citizens, take their suggestions about cleanliness up to the citizens satisfaction as our ultimate goal, he said and added that all out resources would be utilized to get the destiny of Clean and Green Pakistan without any compromise. Providing neat and clean environment to the citizens is our utmost responsibility and there will be no compromise on the matter. Rawalpindi will soon be made one of the cleanest city of Punjab through dedicated efforts and excellent performance of the Company's sanitary staff, he concluded.

