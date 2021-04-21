RWMC Board meets to review various projects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), Col (R) Ajmal Sabir Raja on Wednesday said that the management would take stern action against all those employees who did not perform their duties properly.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of board of Directors of RWMC held at RWMC Head Office here.

MD RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarar, Board members Ghulam Abbas Khan, Iqbal Awan, Zahid Farooq, Amna Rafiq, Dr Ruhama Gill, Anil Peter and Mian Tahir Bashir were also attended the meeting.

While addressing the meeting, the Chairman RWMC said that the Company was committed for the cleanliness of Rawalpindi besides keeping strict check on attendance of workers.

"We have to reduce our expenses in compliance with the Prime Minister's policy. Our first priority is to give a clean environment to the citizens. Take their suggestions about cleanliness up to the citizens satisfaction ," he said and added that all out resources would be utilized for Clean and Green Pakistan.