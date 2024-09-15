RWMC cancells staff holidays on Eid Milad-ul-Nabi(SAW)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has canceled holidays and deputed additional sanitary workers and officials to ensure cleanliness on 12 Rabi Ul Awwal.

The RWMC has finalized a comprehensive plan for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi(SAW) processions on the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar on Sunday said that 394 sanitary workers and 11 supervisors would ensure the cleaning of the main procession of the Eid Milad-ul-Nabi(SAW)route while the whole cleaning operation would be supervised by Senior Manager Operations Dr Hamid Iqbal, Manager Operations Aamir Yunus Naik and Deputy Manager Operations Gulbaz Sati.

Rana added that the operational staff would remain present at two relief camps being set up at Fawara Chowk and Pul Shah Nazar Dewan while the entire operation would be monitored from the central control room established at the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation office.

He informed that as many as 400 workers continuously carried out the cleanliness of processions route areas including Kohati Bazar, Jami Masjid Road, Dingi Khoi, Raja Bazar, Fawara Chowk, Committee Chowk, Iqbal Road, Murree Road and others.

The CEO said all streets, roads, procession routes, and their vicinity were being cleaned and the waste containers were emptied. In addition, the construction material or debris was also being removed from the routes of the procession and its adjacent areas.

He said that mechanical sweeping and sprinkling of lime powder was also being ensured at the site of Mehfil Milads.