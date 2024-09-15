Open Menu

RWMC Cancells Staff Holidays On Eid Milad-ul-Nabi(SAW)

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2024 | 06:20 PM

RWMC cancells staff holidays on Eid Milad-ul-Nabi(SAW)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has canceled holidays and deputed additional sanitary workers and officials to ensure cleanliness on 12 Rabi Ul Awwal.

The RWMC has finalized a comprehensive plan for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi(SAW) processions on the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar on Sunday said that 394 sanitary workers and 11 supervisors would ensure the cleaning of the main procession of the Eid Milad-ul-Nabi(SAW)route while the whole cleaning operation would be supervised by Senior Manager Operations Dr Hamid Iqbal, Manager Operations Aamir Yunus Naik and Deputy Manager Operations Gulbaz Sati.

Rana added that the operational staff would remain present at two relief camps being set up at Fawara Chowk and Pul Shah Nazar Dewan while the entire operation would be monitored from the central control room established at the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation office.

He informed that as many as 400 workers continuously carried out the cleanliness of processions route areas including Kohati Bazar, Jami Masjid Road, Dingi Khoi, Raja Bazar, Fawara Chowk, Committee Chowk, Iqbal Road, Murree Road and others.

The CEO said all streets, roads, procession routes, and their vicinity were being cleaned and the waste containers were emptied. In addition, the construction material or debris was also being removed from the routes of the procession and its adjacent areas.

He said that mechanical sweeping and sprinkling of lime powder was also being ensured at the site of Mehfil Milads.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Murree Holidays Company Road Rawalpindi SITE Sunday Mosque All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

24 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

24 hours ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

1 day ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

1 day ago
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

1 day ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

1 day ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

1 day ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan