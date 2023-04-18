UrduPoint.com

RWMC Cancels Holidays For Sanitary Workers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 06:50 PM

RWMC cancels holidays for sanitary workers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company had finalized a comprehensive plan to make the city neat and clean during Eid-ul-Fitr days.

According to RWMC spokesman, the department has cancelled the Eid holidays of sanitary workers and officials of the department to ensure cleanliness during the three days of Eid from Chand Raat.

He said that a special cleaning campaign has been started around all the mosques, and Eidgahs while mechanical sweeping and washing of roads was being done.

The spokesman informed that all collected waste would be lifted before the Eid prayers.

He said after completion of the cleanliness task, all collection points and other areas would be cleaned properly and sprayed.

He appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage and plastic bags in nullahs, drains and open, which cause obstruction.

In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be resolved immediately, he added.

