RWMC Cancels Holidays Of 3832 Sanitary Workers
Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has cancelled holidays of some 3,832 sanitary workers and officials to ensure cleanliness during the Eid Ul Azha holidays.
The RWMC has finalized a comprehensive plan for Eid-ul-Azha to remove sacrificial animal waste on the instructions of Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar on Friday said that 485 vehicles, including dumpers, tractors, trolleys, pick-ups and excavators would be part of the special drive to remove the animal waste from every nook and corner of the district.
He said that 18 permanent collection points and 43 mobile transfer stations would be set up in the city and tehsils for the proper disposing of waste. At the same time, 250,000 biodegradable bags and 10,000 pamphlets were also being distributed among the residents of the district.
He added that all essential staff and workers would be present at collective slaughter points with hand carts for proper disposing of Offals and other waste of animal during Eid days.
Safdar further added that eight camps would be set up for the registration of complaints and distribution of biodegradable bags while the company would remove over 9,000 tons of expected waste during Eid days.
A large quantity of lime (carbon substance) would be used throughout the city, while containers will be washed with fennel and rose water to remove the stench.
The CEO informed that around 1,000 banners had been displayed at main points of the city to create awareness among the masses about the cleanliness drive.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today
Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
265 cases of petty offense resolved in jails ahead of Eid ul Azha3 minutes ago
-
DC for safeguarding rights of labor3 minutes ago
-
DC asks officers to timely complete schemes under CM initiative3 minutes ago
-
Ban on electronic cigarettes, vape, nicotine ponches3 minutes ago
-
Sikh pilgrims reach Lahore from Kartarpur3 minutes ago
-
CB holds awareness walk for timely disposal of animals waste on Eid13 minutes ago
-
DC holds meeting on monsoon preparedness in DI Khan13 minutes ago
-
UoS organises orientation session for academic audit team13 minutes ago
-
Rs. 919m fine imposed on 9028 electricity thieves: FESCO13 minutes ago
-
Federal govt abrogate ‘B-Form’ requirement for school admissions23 minutes ago
-
Groundbreaking of gurdwara restoration project on Saturday23 minutes ago
-
Chairman Zakat & Ushar distribute cheque, dowry fund among deserving23 minutes ago