Open Menu

RWMC Cancels Holidays Of 3832 Sanitary Workers

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM

RWMC cancels holidays of 3832 sanitary workers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has cancelled holidays of some 3,832 sanitary workers and officials to ensure cleanliness during the Eid Ul Azha holidays.

The RWMC has finalized a comprehensive plan for Eid-ul-Azha to remove sacrificial animal waste on the instructions of Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar on Friday said that 485 vehicles, including dumpers, tractors, trolleys, pick-ups and excavators would be part of the special drive to remove the animal waste from every nook and corner of the district.

He said that 18 permanent collection points and 43 mobile transfer stations would be set up in the city and tehsils for the proper disposing of waste. At the same time, 250,000 biodegradable bags and 10,000 pamphlets were also being distributed among the residents of the district.

He added that all essential staff and workers would be present at collective slaughter points with hand carts for proper disposing of Offals and other waste of animal during Eid days.

Safdar further added that eight camps would be set up for the registration of complaints and distribution of biodegradable bags while the company would remove over 9,000 tons of expected waste during Eid days.

A large quantity of lime (carbon substance) would be used throughout the city, while containers will be washed with fennel and rose water to remove the stench.

The CEO informed that around 1,000 banners had been displayed at main points of the city to create awareness among the masses about the cleanliness drive.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Water Mobile Holidays Company Vehicles Rawalpindi Same All From

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

4 hours ago
 Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3t ..

Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

9 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wick ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..

20 hours ago
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about ..

ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals

20 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC

20 hours ago
 Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget ..

Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests

21 hours ago
 PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

24 hours ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

1 day ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan