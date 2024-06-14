RWMC cancels holidays of 3832 sanitary workers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has cancelled holidays of some 3,832 sanitary workers and officials to ensure cleanliness during the Eid Ul Azha holidays.

The RWMC has finalized a comprehensive plan for Eid-ul-Azha to remove sacrificial animal waste on the instructions of Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar on Friday said that 485 vehicles, including dumpers, tractors, trolleys, pick-ups and excavators would be part of the special drive to remove the animal waste from every nook and corner of the district.

He said that 18 permanent collection points and 43 mobile transfer stations would be set up in the city and tehsils for the proper disposing of waste. At the same time, 250,000 biodegradable bags and 10,000 pamphlets were also being distributed among the residents of the district.

He added that all essential staff and workers would be present at collective slaughter points with hand carts for proper disposing of Offals and other waste of animal during Eid days.

Safdar further added that eight camps would be set up for the registration of complaints and distribution of biodegradable bags while the company would remove over 9,000 tons of expected waste during Eid days.

A large quantity of lime (carbon substance) would be used throughout the city, while containers will be washed with fennel and rose water to remove the stench.

The CEO informed that around 1,000 banners had been displayed at main points of the city to create awareness among the masses about the cleanliness drive.