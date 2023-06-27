RWMC cancels holidays of 4,052 sanitary workers to ensure cleanliness during Eid days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC)has cancelled holidays of around 4,052 sanitary workers and officials to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days.

"The Company has finalized a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha to get rid of entrails and offal of the sacrificed animals on the instructions of Commissioner Rawalpindi Laiqat Ali Chatta," Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar said here Tuesday.

RWMC had deployed around 3575 sanitary workers in Rawalpindi,140 in Murree,and 337 in tehsil Taxila,Kalar Syeda and Kahutta areas to keep the areas clean during Eid-ul-Azha.

The CEO added that 463 vehicles including 389 for Rawalpindi,13 in Murree and 61 in other tehsils of the district would be part of the special drive to remove the remains from every nook and corner of the district.

"17 permanent collection points and 43 mobile transfer station have been set up for the convenience of the public in the district and the residents have been directed to contact on Help line number 1139 or 051-9291108 about any complaints," Rana said.

He said that four of each workers would remain present at the 22 collective altars of the city ,adding four trenches 100 feet in length and 20 feet had been dug for properly disposing of the animals waste.

Sajid said that three complaint centers had been set up at Committee chowk,Commercial market and 6th road while a control room set up at RWMC head office would monitor the entire operation round the clock.

RWMC had distributed around 200,000 biodegradable waste bags and 50,000 awareness pamphlets to the citizens, he said and added that a mobile app had also been launched to guide the citizens.

He said after completion of the task, the area would be cleaned properly and sprayed.

The CEO said that RWMC would lift around 10,000 tonnes of animal waste during the Eid days.

Eid ul Azha is the busiest time of year for sanitary workers, as the city generates twice its average daily amount of waste on the day,he added.