RWMC Cancels Holidays Of Sanitation Staff On Chehlum Processions

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2024 | 03:50 PM

RWMC cancels holidays of sanitation staff on Chehlum processions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Sunday completed its cleanliness operation by removing all waste materials on the route of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain(AS) processions.

According to RWMC spokesman, a comprehensive cleanliness plan had been devised for Chehlum processions while the holidays of all the staff of RWMC had been cancelled on Monday besides deploying additional sanitary workers.

He said Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar monitored the entire operation carried out from Imambargah Colonel Maqbool Hussain, including Raja Bazaar, Bara Market, Purana Qila, Jamia Masjid Road, Qadeemi Imambargah, Bani Chowk, Kartarpura, and adjacent areas.

Under the special cleanliness program, all Imambargahas, procession routes, and their vicinity were being cleaned besides the waste containers were also being emptied.

The construction material or debris was also being removed from the routes of the procession and its adjacent areas.

He said that sanitary workers would remain present at the district administration relief camps to carry out the cleanliness work during and till the conclusion of processions.

He urged the mourners and residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and avoid throwing waste and other materials in drains and in open.

