RWMC Cancels Sanitary Staff Eid Holidays For Cleanliness Drive

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 08:10 PM

RWMC cancels sanitary staff Eid holidays for cleanliness drive

RAWALPINDI, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has decided to cancel Eid holidays of its sanitary workers to depute them for performing special cleanliness duties at the graveyards, mosques, Eidgahs and various areas of the city by putting lime powder during three days of Eid-ul-Fitr.

This was decided in a special meeting between Chairman RWMC Col (R) Ajmal Sabir Raja and Managing Director Awais Manzoor Tarar here Sunday to review the Eid cleanliness operation and the status of cleanliness condition at mosques, Eidgahs and at the surroundings of graveyards of the city during the 27th of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

Later, MD RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarar along with Senior Manager Operations Muhammad Hasnain visited various Ramazan and Eid Sasta Bazars established at various points in the city and reviewed the cleanliness condition in these bazaars.

He expressed satisfaction over the situation and directed to put lime powder on daily basis around these bazars and along its entry and exit routes. He said that the Company would leave no stone unturned in providing a neat and clean environment to the citizens and the visitors of Sasta Bazars and warned that strict action would be taken on any kind of negligence in this regard.

On this occasion, the visiting customers of the bazaars expressed satisfaction on the cleanliness condition and thanked the Punjab government and the RWMC for providing quality items at cheaper prices in a neat and clean environment.

