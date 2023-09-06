The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Wednesday completed its cleanliness arrangements on the occasion of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Wednesday completed its cleanliness arrangements on the occasion of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

According to RWMC spokesman, a comprehensive cleanliness plan had been devised for Chehlum processions while the holidays of all the staff of the Company had been canceled on Thursday besides deploying additional sanitary workers.

He said that the cleanliness of the route from Imambargah Colonel Maqbool Hussain, including Raja Bazaar, Bara Market, Purana Qila, Jamia Masjid Road, Qadeemi Imambargah, Bani Chowk, Kartarpura and adjacent areas was being ensured.

Under the special cleanliness program, all Imambargahas, procession routes and their vicinity were being cleaned besides emptying the waste containers.

The construction material or debris was also being removed from the routes of the procession and its adjacent areas.

He said that two relief camps had been set up at Banni Chowk and Commercial Market for carrying out the cleanliness work during and till the conclusion of processions.

The spokesman said that lime powder would also be ensured at Imambargahas and processions routes besides mechanical sweeping and washing before the start of the Chehlum processions.

He urged the mourners to cooperate with the RWMC staff and avoid throwing waste and other materials in drains and the open spaces.