Open Menu

RWMC Cancels Staff Holidays To Ensure Cleanliness On Imam Hussain's Chehlum Processions

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2023 | 08:18 PM

RWMC cancels staff holidays to ensure cleanliness on Imam Hussain's Chehlum processions

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Wednesday completed its cleanliness arrangements on the occasion of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Wednesday completed its cleanliness arrangements on the occasion of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

According to RWMC spokesman, a comprehensive cleanliness plan had been devised for Chehlum processions while the holidays of all the staff of the Company had been canceled on Thursday besides deploying additional sanitary workers.

He said that the cleanliness of the route from Imambargah Colonel Maqbool Hussain, including Raja Bazaar, Bara Market, Purana Qila, Jamia Masjid Road, Qadeemi Imambargah, Bani Chowk, Kartarpura and adjacent areas was being ensured.

Under the special cleanliness program, all Imambargahas, procession routes and their vicinity were being cleaned besides emptying the waste containers.

The construction material or debris was also being removed from the routes of the procession and its adjacent areas.

He said that two relief camps had been set up at Banni Chowk and Commercial Market for carrying out the cleanliness work during and till the conclusion of processions.

The spokesman said that lime powder would also be ensured at Imambargahas and processions routes besides mechanical sweeping and washing before the start of the Chehlum processions.

He urged the mourners to cooperate with the RWMC staff and avoid throwing waste and other materials in drains and the open spaces.

Related Topics

Holidays Company Road Bani Rawalpindi Market Mosque All From

Recent Stories

Stocks waver on renewed inflation fears

Stocks waver on renewed inflation fears

43 seconds ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) remands bail petitions ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) remands bail petitions of 97 PTI workers to trial co ..

18 minutes ago
 CTP devise traffic plan for chehlum Hazrat Imam Hu ..

CTP devise traffic plan for chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S)

45 seconds ago
 Delegation of LSG Hydropower Korea calls on careta ..

Delegation of LSG Hydropower Korea calls on caretaker minister

18 minutes ago
 KP's caretaker cabinet approves raise in minimum w ..

KP's caretaker cabinet approves raise in minimum wages of laborers from Rs. 2500 ..

19 minutes ago
 Pak Post launches EMS plus services for South Punj ..

Pak Post launches EMS plus services for South Punjab

19 minutes ago
Mushaira held to pay tribute to Martyrs, 'Ghazis' ..

Mushaira held to pay tribute to Martyrs, 'Ghazis' in connection with Defence Day ..

19 minutes ago
 KP Governor condoles with APP Bureau Chief over sa ..

KP Governor condoles with APP Bureau Chief over sad demise of his mother

19 minutes ago
 Mother of Bureau Chief APP passes away

Mother of Bureau Chief APP passes away

19 minutes ago
 VOA South & Central Asia Division Head calls on NA ..

VOA South & Central Asia Division Head calls on NA Speaker

28 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs DCs to monitor price control ..

Commissioner directs DCs to monitor price control drive

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Oscar Selection Committee Announced for ..

Pakistan's Oscar Selection Committee Announced for 2024

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan