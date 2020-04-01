UrduPoint.com
RWMC Carried Out Washing Activities To Contain COVID 19 Spread

Wed 01st April 2020 | 06:00 PM

RWMC carried out washing activities to contain COVID 19 spread

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), in order to deal with deadly COVID 19, in collaboration with district administration takes exceptional measures to fight against coronavirus pandemic.

According to a spokesman, the teams carried out mechanical sweeping and special washing operation with disinfectant in which almost all the major/minor roads, mosques, bus stops of the city including Murree Road, Perwadhai Road, Jania Masjid Awasia, Sawan adda, Mainn Bazar Kahua, Ariya Mohalla, Gujjar Khan, Kallar Saydian were part of the operation.

Meanwhile, in order to keep the customers away from each other, the teams also marked circular patterns in various markets of the district to help shoppers with social-distancing measures.

The authority was not only conducting cleaning activities but also involved in educating residents and urging them to wash their hands, keep distance, avoid hug, avoid unnecessary visit to the markets and bazaars.

The department is using all of its resources to keep the city clean in addition to special services being given to fight against coronavirus, the spokesman said.

He urged the people to cooperate with authorities concerned to prevent the virus and save precious lives of people by following precautionary instructions.

