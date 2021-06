RWMC carries out 15,872 sanitation activities in district under 'Khidmat Aapki Dahliz Par' programme

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has carried out a total of 15,872 sanitation activities in the entire Rawalpindi district under 'Khidmat Aapki Dahliz Par' programme launched on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

According to RWMC spokesman, streets and roads have been cleaned under the programme.

The data released by RWMC shows that 9210 sanitation activities were carried out in Rawalpindi tehsil under the programme launched on May 27 while 677 in Taxila Tehsil, 1626 in Murree Tehsil, 685 in Kotli Satian Tehsil, 863 in Kalar Syedan Tehsil and 520 in Kahuta Tehsil.

As many as 2291 sanitation activities were also carried out in Gujar Khan Tehsil, he added.