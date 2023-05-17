UrduPoint.com

RWMC Carries Out Anti-dengue Activities In The Chak Jalal Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2023 | 06:54 PM

RWMC carries out anti-dengue activities in the Chak Jalal area

The Anti-dengue awareness campaign and cleanliness drive launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) were underway in the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The Anti-dengue awareness campaign and cleanliness drive launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) were underway in the city.

According to a spokesman, the communication teams of RWMC carried out its awareness campaign in the area of UC 87, Chak Jalal Din to aware the masses about the dengue virus and to motivate them to keep their surroundings clean for the elimination of such a fatal virus.

The teams also conducted their campaign at a private school in the area and distributed pamphlets among the students to highlight the importance of cleanliness and the prevention of dengue.

The teams apprised them about the life cycle, prevalence, treatment, and prevention of dengue and added that the purpose of this activity was to educate the students about the fundamental standards of cleanliness so that the citizens could apply these standards in their lives to make their surroundings neat and clean.

The teams called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings which lead to the spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or stagnant water.

The spokesman said, "We will continue such activities in the coming days as the government has issued the threat of dengue fever spread linked with public health."Keeping the surroundings clean would only help improve society, he added.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Company Rawalpindi Lead Government

Recent Stories

No one will be allowed to disrespect Shuhada, thei ..

No one will be allowed to disrespect Shuhada, their monuments: COAS

1 minute ago
 Rs 87,000 fine imposed on profiteers

Rs 87,000 fine imposed on profiteers

2 minutes ago
 Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) amends NBFC Regulations to ..

2 minutes ago
 Rioters not worthy of mercy: PPP

Rioters not worthy of mercy: PPP

2 minutes ago
 SU students asked to deposit hostel allotment fee ..

SU students asked to deposit hostel allotment fee by May 26

13 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets EU&#039;s High Representa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets EU&#039;s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and S ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.