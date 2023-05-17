RWMC carries out anti-dengue activities in the Chak Jalal area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The Anti-dengue awareness campaign and cleanliness drive launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) were underway in the city.

According to a spokesman, the communication teams of RWMC carried out its awareness campaign in the area of UC 87, Chak Jalal Din to aware the masses about the dengue virus and to motivate them to keep their surroundings clean for the elimination of such a fatal virus.

The teams also conducted their campaign at a private school in the area and distributed pamphlets among the students to highlight the importance of cleanliness and the prevention of dengue.

The teams apprised them about the life cycle, prevalence, treatment, and prevention of dengue and added that the purpose of this activity was to educate the students about the fundamental standards of cleanliness so that the citizens could apply these standards in their lives to make their surroundings neat and clean.

The teams called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings which lead to the spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or stagnant water.

The spokesman said, "We will continue such activities in the coming days as the government has issued the threat of dengue fever spread linked with public health."Keeping the surroundings clean would only help improve society, he added.