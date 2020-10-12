UrduPoint.com
RWMC Carries Out Anti-dengue Awareness Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 06:57 PM

RWMC carries out anti-dengue awareness campaign

In connection to Clean and Green Punjab campaign, the communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak carried out its awareness campaign in the area of UC 4 Dhoke Mangtal to aware the masses about the dengue virus and to motivate them to keep their surroundings clean for the elimination of such a fatal virus

According to a spokesman, the purpose of this activity was to educate the public about the fundamental standards of cleanliness so that the citizens could apply these standards in their lives to make their surroundings neat and clean.

The teams appealed the people to cooperate with the staff and keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean in order to avoid breeding and growth of dengue larvae.

Keeping our surroundings clean will only help in the betterment of society, he added.

