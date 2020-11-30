UrduPoint.com
RWMC Carries Out Anti-dengue/Covid-19 Awareness Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak carried out its awareness campaign in connection to Clean and Green Punjab campaign.

The campaign, carried out in the area of UC 81–Kotha Kalan to aware the masses about the COVID-19 and dengue virus, also aimed to motivate the masses to keep their surroundings clean for the elimination of such fatal viruses.

According to a spokesman, the purpose of this activity was to educate the public about the fundamental standards of cleanliness so that the citizens could apply these standards in their lives to make their surroundings neat and clean.

The teams appealed the people to cooperate with the staff ,wear face masks, keep social distancing, avoid gatherings , keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean.

"Keeping our surroundings clean will only help in the betterment of society," he added.

