RWMC carries out anti-dengue/COVID-19 awareness campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak carried out a campaign here on Thursday in the areas of Pindora and Satellite town to aware the masses about the coronavirus/dengue virus.

According to RWMC spokesman, the purpose of this activity was to educate the public about the fundamental standards of cleanliness so that the citizens could apply these standards in their lives to make their surroundings neat and clean. The teams appealed the people to cooperate with the staff ,wear face masks, keep social distancing, avoid gatherings , keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean. "Keeping our surroundings clean will only help in the betterment of society," he added.