RWMC carries out anti-dengue/COVID-19 awareness campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :In connection to Clean and Green Punjab campaign, the communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak carried out its awareness campaign here on Monday in the areas of Millat Colony and Kotha Kalan to aware the masses about the coronavirus/dengue and to motivate them to keep their surroundings clean for the elimination of such a fatal viruses.

According to RWMC spokesman, the purpose of the activity was to educate the public about the fundamental standards of cleanliness so that the citizens could apply these standards in their lives to make their surroundings neat and clean.

The teams appealed the people to cooperate with the staff ,wear face masks, keep social distancing, avoid gatherings , keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean. "Keeping our surroundings clean will only help in the betterment of society," he added.