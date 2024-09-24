RWMC Carries Out Anti-smog Awareness Drive
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2024 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), carried out its cleanliness and anti-smog awareness campaign in the 6th road area, Union Council-19 Satellite town here on Tuesday.
According to the RWMC spokesman, the teams asked the shopkeepers of Malikabad Plaza and residents of the area to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness.
He said the objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people, to educate the general public about the precautionary measures to avoid smog.
The teams also distributed waste bags and leaflets among the people to educate them about the importance of cleanliness. The teams also asked the residents to ensure the spraying of water to prevent dust and to use masks and glasses.
He said that the promotion of tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution.
He said a grand cleaning operation had been started in Rawalpindi to prevent the looming threat of smog this year under the title “Smog Safe Punjab”, adding to keep the city away from dust roadside scraping, and mechanical sweeping was underway on city roads.
In a message, RWMC has appealed to the people to not burn waste and chemicals in the open as they were the major cause of smog, adding burning garbage was a legal offence as smoke and dust contributed to smog which was harmful to the environment and human health.
