Open Menu

RWMC Carries Out Anti-smog Awareness Drive In Hazara Colony Area

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2023 | 10:35 PM

RWMC carries out anti-smog awareness drive in Hazara colony area

The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), carried out its cleanliness and anti-smog awareness campaign in the areas of Hazara Colony here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), carried out its cleanliness and anti-smog awareness campaign in the areas of Hazara Colony here on Tuesday.

According to RWMC spokesman, the teams asked the residents and shopkeepers of the area to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness.

He said the objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people, to educate the general public about the precautionary measures to avoid smog.

The teams also distributed waste bags and leaflets among the people to educate them about the importance of cleanliness.

In a message, RWMC has appealed to the people to not burn waste and chemicals in the open as they were the major cause of smog, adding burning garbage was a legal offence as smoke and dust contributed to smog which was harmful to the environment and human health.

The teams also asked the resident to ensure the spraying of water to prevent dust and use masks and glasses.

He said that the promotion of tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution.

He said that on the instructions of the Local Government department, Punjab, a grand cleaning operation had been started in Rawalpindi to prevent the looming threat of smog this year under the title "Smog Safe Punjab".

Related Topics

Punjab Water Company Rawalpindi Government

Recent Stories

15th Abu Dhabi Art to showcase 92 galleries from 3 ..

15th Abu Dhabi Art to showcase 92 galleries from 30+ countries

8 minutes ago
 July hottest-ever month on record globally: UN wea ..

July hottest-ever month on record globally: UN weather agency

3 minutes ago
 Two fleecing robbers overpowered by the public, ha ..

Two fleecing robbers overpowered by the public, handed over to Police

3 minutes ago
 Heart attack protein linked to death risk from any ..

Heart attack protein linked to death risk from any cause: Study

6 minutes ago
 Woman gives birth to sixtuplets, only one survived ..

Woman gives birth to sixtuplets, only one survived

6 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

6 minutes ago
IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

6 minutes ago
 Summary for dissolving assemblies prepared: SAPM

Summary for dissolving assemblies prepared: SAPM

11 minutes ago
 Human Rights Cell efficiently addressing citizens' ..

Human Rights Cell efficiently addressing citizens' complaints, SSP

11 minutes ago
 PM announces to auction all Toshakhana gifts to su ..

PM announces to auction all Toshakhana gifts to support orphan children

11 minutes ago
 171 teachers of education deptt Attock promoted

171 teachers of education deptt Attock promoted

11 minutes ago
 Langu takes notice of killing of three people in Q ..

Langu takes notice of killing of three people in Quetta

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan