RWMC carries out anti-smog awareness drive in Pindora area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) carried out its cleanliness and anti-smog awareness campaign in the areas of Union Council-18 Pindora here on Monday.

According to RWMC spokesman, the teams asked the residents and shopkeepers of the area to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness.

He said the objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people, to educate the general public about the precautionary measures to avoid smog. The teams also distributed waste bags and leaflets among the people to educate them about the importance of cleanliness and the prevention of dengue and smog.

He said RWMC has appealed to the people to not burn waste and chemicals in the open as they were the major cause of smog, adding burning garbage was a legal offence as smoke and dust contributed to smog which was harmful to the environment and human health. The teams also asked the resident to ensure the spraying of water to prevent dust and use masks and glasses.

He said that the promotion of tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution. On the instructions of the Local Government Department, Punjab, a grand cleaning operation had been started in Rawalpindi to prevent the looming threat of smog this year under the title "Smog Safe Punjab", he added.