RWMC Carries Out Anti-smog Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) continually carrying out the cleanliness activities to make the district free from waste and Smog.

RWMC spokesman on Wednesday said that on the instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a grand cleaning operation had been started in Rawalpindi to prevent the looming threat of smog this year under the title "Smog Safe Punjab".

The objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people, in order to educate the general public about the precautionary measures to avoid smog, the spokesman said.

He said that washing and mechanical sweeping of major roads of the city including Murree Road, Fifth Road, Sixth Road, Fourth B Road, Iran Road, Saidpur Road, Double Road, Old Airport Road, Civil Lines Road, Iqbal Road, Liaquat Road, Rashid Minhas Road and Red Line and Orange Line tracks of Metro bus was being carried out daily to provide a smog-free environment to the residents of the city.

In a message, RWMC has appealed to the people to not burn waste and chemicals in the open as they were the major cause of smog, adding burning garbage was a legal offence as smoke and dust contributed to smog which was harmful to the environment and human health.

He urged the residents to ensure the spraying of water to prevent dust and to use masks and glasses, adding the promotion of tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution.

