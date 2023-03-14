UrduPoint.com

RWMC Carries Out Cleanliness Activities On Punjab Culture Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 09:09 PM

RWMC carries out cleanliness activities on Punjab Culture day

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Tuesday comprehensively cleaned the site areas of the Punjab Culture Day celebrations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Tuesday comprehensively cleaned the site areas of the Punjab Culture Day celebrations.

According to RWMC spokesman, Punjab Arts Council, educational institutions and its surrounding areas had also been sprayed with lime lining where different ceremonies of the Cultural day were held.

To create awareness about cleanliness, the social mobilization and communication team of RWMC today organized an awareness camp outside the Arts Council.

The teams also distributed pamphlets about the importance and effectiveness of cleanliness. The teams appealed to the residents to keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean to avoid the breeding and growth of mosquitoes and other diseases.

They urged the people to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its cleanliness drive and throw the garbage and other material in the trash trolleys placed in every union council of the district.

Related Topics

Punjab Company Rawalpindi SITE

Recent Stories

Lahore takes centre stage as HBL PSL 8 enters busi ..

Lahore takes centre stage as HBL PSL 8 enters business end

11 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Princess Areej bint Abdullah bin ..

11 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed named ‘Personality of the Year’ at Khalifa International Aw ..

11 minutes ago
 Canada May Appoint Rapporteur on Alleged Chinese I ..

Canada May Appoint Rapporteur on Alleged Chinese Interference in 'Coming Days' - ..

21 minutes ago
 Kundi congratulates newly elected body of Dera Pre ..

Kundi congratulates newly elected body of Dera Press Club

21 minutes ago
 Administrator warns strict action against encroach ..

Administrator warns strict action against encroachers

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.