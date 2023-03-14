RWMC carries out cleanliness activities on Punjab Culture day

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Tuesday comprehensively cleaned the site areas of the Punjab Culture Day celebrations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Tuesday comprehensively cleaned the site areas of the Punjab Culture Day celebrations.

According to RWMC spokesman, Punjab Arts Council, educational institutions and its surrounding areas had also been sprayed with lime lining where different ceremonies of the Cultural day were held.

To create awareness about cleanliness, the social mobilization and communication team of RWMC today organized an awareness camp outside the Arts Council.

The teams also distributed pamphlets about the importance and effectiveness of cleanliness. The teams appealed to the residents to keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean to avoid the breeding and growth of mosquitoes and other diseases.

They urged the people to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its cleanliness drive and throw the garbage and other material in the trash trolleys placed in every union council of the district.