RWMC carries out cleanliness and anti-smog awareness drive in city areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), carried out its cleanliness and anti-smog awareness campaign in the areas of Dhoke Hassu and Satellite town here on Friday.

According to a spokesman, the teams of RWMC asked the Masjid Imams belonging to the area of Union Council Satellite town and Dhoke Hassu to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness in the light of Islamic teachings in the sermons of Friday prayer.

The objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people, in order to educate the general public about the precautionary measures to avoid smog, the spokesman said.

The teams also distributed waste bags and leaflets among the faithful to educate them about the importance of cleanliness.

In a message, RWMC has appealed to the people to not burn waste and chemicals in the open as they were the major cause of smog.

He said that on the instructions of the Local Government department, Punjab, a grand cleaning operation had been started in Rawalpindi to prevent the looming threat of smog this year under the title "Smog Safe Punjab".