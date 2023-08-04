Open Menu

RWMC Carries Out Cleanliness And Anti-smog Awareness Drive In City Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 09:56 PM

RWMC carries out cleanliness and anti-smog awareness drive in city areas

The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), carried out its cleanliness and anti-smog awareness campaign in the areas of Dhoke Hassu and Satellite town here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), carried out its cleanliness and anti-smog awareness campaign in the areas of Dhoke Hassu and Satellite town here on Friday.

According to a spokesman, the teams of RWMC asked the Masjid Imams belonging to the area of Union Council Satellite town and Dhoke Hassu to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness in the light of Islamic teachings in the sermons of Friday prayer.

The objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people, in order to educate the general public about the precautionary measures to avoid smog, the spokesman said.

The teams also distributed waste bags and leaflets among the faithful to educate them about the importance of cleanliness.

In a message, RWMC has appealed to the people to not burn waste and chemicals in the open as they were the major cause of smog.

He said that on the instructions of the Local Government department, Punjab, a grand cleaning operation had been started in Rawalpindi to prevent the looming threat of smog this year under the title "Smog Safe Punjab".

Related Topics

Punjab Company Rawalpindi Prayer Mosque Government

Recent Stories

Belarusian Foreign Ministry Says Poland Has No Com ..

Belarusian Foreign Ministry Says Poland Has No Compelling Evidence of Border Vio ..

6 seconds ago
 ICRC Says Will Continue Humanitarian Activities in ..

ICRC Says Will Continue Humanitarian Activities in Niger Despite Coup

10 seconds ago
 The Supreme Court (SC) issues written order pertai ..

The Supreme Court (SC) issues written order pertaining hearing of Aug 3

1 minute ago
 Minister for Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafique proses ..

Minister for Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafique proses PIA privatisation to avert Rs ..

1 minute ago
 Hundreds of Migrants Land on Overcrowded Italian I ..

Hundreds of Migrants Land on Overcrowded Italian Island of Lampedusa - Reports

2 minutes ago
 4th Youm-e-Istehsal to be marked on Saturday again ..

4th Youm-e-Istehsal to be marked on Saturday against Indian oppression in IIOJK

2 minutes ago
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori terms ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori terms step of Aug 5 as black stain o ..

6 minutes ago
 Famous film actor Rafi Khawar ' Nanha' remembered

Famous film actor Rafi Khawar ' Nanha' remembered

6 minutes ago
 Senate body for black listing Sinohydro, GOPA comp ..

Senate body for black listing Sinohydro, GOPA companies, taking stern action aga ..

7 minutes ago
 US Condemns Conviction of Russian Opposition Figur ..

US Condemns Conviction of Russian Opposition Figure Navalny for Extremism - Stat ..

6 minutes ago
 Western Countries Aim to Destroy CIS by Setting Me ..

Western Countries Aim to Destroy CIS by Setting Member States at Odds - Senior O ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan debunks as a 'myth' India's claims about ..

Pakistan debunks as a 'myth' India's claims about Kashmir situation being normal ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan