RWMC carries out cleanliness awareness drive in the Satellite town area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), carried out its cleanliness and anti-dengue awareness campaign to raise awareness about the lifecycle, prevalence, treatment and prevention of dengue here on Friday.

According to a spokesman, the teams of RWMC asked the Masjid Imams belonging to the area of Union Council Satellite town to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness in the light of Islamic teachings in the sermons of Friday prayer.

The objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people, in order to educate the general public about the precautionary measures for dengue to get rid of it, the spokesman said.

The teams also distributed waste bags and leaflets among the faithful to educate them about the importance of cleanliness and the prevention of dengue.

In a message, RWMC has appealed to the people to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings which lead to the spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.