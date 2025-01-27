RWMC Carries Out Cleanliness Awareness Drive In UC-20 Area
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 05:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), carried out its cleanliness awareness campaign in the area of Union Council-20 Commercial Market and Asghar Mall Market here on Monday.
According to the RWMC spokesman, the teams asked the shopkeepers and residents of the area to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness.
The teams also distributed waste bags and leaflets among the people to educate them about the proper disposal of garbage at waste containers placed in every union council of the city.
In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.
Recent Stories
Chinese community: UAE is a global model of cultural diversity
UAE President receives Georgian Prime Minister
Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED20.5 billion in 2024
Abdullah bin Zayed, Lavrov discuss regional developments over phone
Meraas awards over AED1 billion construction contract for Bluewaters Bay
Estonian Minister highlights UAE partnership as model for successful agricultura ..
Vivo Y200 Now Available in 128GB: Tailored for Flexibility Without Compromise
Vivo Y200: The Smartphone Everyone Is Talking About
The vivo Y200: Balancing Style and Performance
AMMROC leads strategic growth in aerospace through partnership with Marshall
Focus, experience drive ‘Formula Regional’ victory: Rashid Al Dhaheri
ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rankings 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six dead, 32 injured in Multan gas tanker explosion3 minutes ago
-
IIUI's five disciplines show improvement in QS Ranking3 minutes ago
-
CPO Hamdani holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’ in Gujar Khan3 minutes ago
-
Ramzan Package: Work begins to update registry3 minutes ago
-
RWMC carries out cleanliness awareness drive in UC-20 area3 minutes ago
-
Five held; drugs, weapons seized3 minutes ago
-
Mardan Youth Parliament members witness Senate proceedings13 minutes ago
-
ECP restores membership of 34 more parliamentarians13 minutes ago
-
Sports gala held at Govt Graduate College for Girls13 minutes ago
-
ACS, AIGP visit Burn Unit, announce inquiry into LPG tanker explosion23 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh holds public open court in Chiniot23 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif condoles demise of PML-N’s Senior Member Syed Hassan Asghar23 minutes ago