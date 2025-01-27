Open Menu

RWMC Carries Out Cleanliness Awareness Drive In UC-20 Area

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 05:40 PM

RWMC carries out cleanliness awareness drive in UC-20 area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), carried out its cleanliness awareness campaign in the area of Union Council-20 Commercial Market and Asghar Mall Market here on Monday.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the teams asked the shopkeepers and residents of the area to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness.

The teams also distributed waste bags and leaflets among the people to educate them about the proper disposal of garbage at waste containers placed in every union council of the city.

In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.

