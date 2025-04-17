RWMC carries out cleanliness awareness drive in HFH and adjoining areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), carried out their cleanliness awareness campaign in the area of Union Council-14,15 and in and out of the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) here on Thursday.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the teams asked the shopkeepers and residents of the area to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness.

The teams interacted with the patients and their attendants in the hospital and apprised them about the disposal of medical waste, including syringes, masks, gloves and other items.

The teams also distributed leaflets among the people to educate them about the proper disposal of garbage at waste containers placed in every union council of the city.

Meanwhile, the RWMC continuously carried out the cleanliness of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on the occasion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket matches, which started on April 11.

To keep the area neat and clean, the RWMC had deployed additional staff members, including sanitary workers and supervisors, in two shifts at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Chief Executive Officer of RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar said the areas inside and outside the stadium, including the Double Road and parking areas, were being cleaned daily while workers performed their duties during the matches till the end of the game.