RWMC carries out the anti-dengue drive in Katarian area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The Anti-dengue awareness campaign and cleanliness drive launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was underway in the city, on Thursday.

All-out efforts were being made to raise awareness about the life cycle, prevalence, treatment, and prevention of dengue.

According to a spokesman, the teams of RWMC conducted its campaign in Union Council-13 Katarian, where the communication teams distributed waste bags and pamphlets to highlight the importance of cleanliness and prevention of dengue.

The teams called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to the spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or stagnant water.

The spokesman said, "We will continue such activities in the coming days as the government has issued the threat of dengue fever spread linked with public health."Keeping the surroundings clean would only help improve society, he added.