RWMC carrying out the cleanliness activities despite severe cold

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Rana Sajid Safdar on Friday said that the cleanliness drive was in full swing despite severe cold weather while heavy machinery and excavators were being used in the Murree area to remove snow and rubbish from the roads.

Talking to media persons, he said that the RWMC was making all-out efforts to keep the hill station clear for tourists.

He said that as a large number of tourists visited Murree on the eve of the snowfall that increased the responsibility of RWMC staff.

He said that additional staff had been deputed at all choking points to ensure smooth water drainage to provide maximum facilities to the tourists.

Rana said that RWMC continued cleaning duties in Murree, and salt was sprinkled on the roads to ensure a smooth traffic flow.

The spokesman said that despite the severe cold, the sanitary workers had done cleanliness work in the Rawalpindi areas to keep the city neat and clean. He urged the citizens to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its drive and avoid throwing garbage in the open.