RWMC Celebrates Independence Day With A Flag-hoisting, Cake-cutting Ceremony
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2024 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) headquarters to mark the 78th Independence Day here on Wednesday.
Addressing on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar said that the company was committed to providing a clean environment to the citizens on this Independence Day like every important national event.
He said that RWMC was carrying out cleanliness activities regularly across the district despite holidays, epidemics, rains and others.
Rana informed that RWMC had devised a comprehensive plan on the eve of Independence Day besides deploying additional staff.
Under the special cleanliness program, the area around the educational institutions and celebration event places were cleaned, and the waste containers were also emptied.
The construction material or debris was also removed while white powder lining was also ensured on city roads on Independence Day.
He urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and not throw waste and other materials in drains and the open.
Following the flag-hoisting ceremony, a cake was also cut on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days7 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel8 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan8 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st10 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest10 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production10 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 2010 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children10 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates11 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC11 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"11 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas11 hours ago