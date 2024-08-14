RWMC celebrates Independence Day with a flag-hoisting, cake-cutting ceremony

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) headquarters to mark the 78th Independence Day here on Wednesday.

Addressing on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar said that the company was committed to providing a clean environment to the citizens on this Independence Day like every important national event.

He said that RWMC was carrying out cleanliness activities regularly across the district despite holidays, epidemics, rains and others.

Rana informed that RWMC had devised a comprehensive plan on the eve of Independence Day besides deploying additional staff.

Under the special cleanliness program, the area around the educational institutions and celebration event places were cleaned, and the waste containers were also emptied.

The construction material or debris was also removed while white powder lining was also ensured on city roads on Independence Day.

He urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and not throw waste and other materials in drains and the open.

Following the flag-hoisting ceremony, a cake was also cut on the occasion.