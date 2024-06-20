RWMC Chairman praises officials for ‘good performance’ during Eid days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Chairman of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Saqib Rafiq Thursday praised officials for their good performance and said that RWMC had implemented a comprehensive strategy to effectively collect and dispose of more than 9,000 tons of animal waste during the three days of Eid-ul-Azha while resolving public complaints.

Talking to the ptv news channel, he said that almost 43 transfer stations were being set up at the Union Council level with various zones, adding that trade bodies of the city and citizens had also appreciated the department’s performance.

He said that for the first time, the relevant authority distributed biodegradable bags among citizens so that the waste material could be safely collected and disposed of.

Around 5000 sanitation staff took part in the 3-day clean-up operation, he mentioned.

For the facilitation of citizens, a helpline and a wi-fi-based monitoring system were set up, he said, adding that round-the-clock administration and other staff were present to assist with public complaints.

He said the Waste Management Authority and provincial and district administrations worked day and night on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryum Nawaz to dispose of millions of tons of garbage.

RWMC also launched an exhaustive campaign during Eid-ul-Azha, where we have involved Ulema and local government representatives to create awareness among citizens to fulfill their social responsibility of cleanliness on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.