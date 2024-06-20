Open Menu

RWMC Chairman Praises Officials For ‘good Performance’ During Eid Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2024 | 12:00 PM

RWMC Chairman praises officials for ‘good performance’ during Eid days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Chairman of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Saqib Rafiq Thursday praised officials for their good performance and said that RWMC had implemented a comprehensive strategy to effectively collect and dispose of more than 9,000 tons of animal waste during the three days of Eid-ul-Azha while resolving public complaints.

Talking to the ptv news channel, he said that almost 43 transfer stations were being set up at the Union Council level with various zones, adding that trade bodies of the city and citizens had also appreciated the department’s performance.

He said that for the first time, the relevant authority distributed biodegradable bags among citizens so that the waste material could be safely collected and disposed of.

 

Around 5000 sanitation staff took part in the 3-day clean-up operation, he mentioned.

For the facilitation of citizens, a helpline and a wi-fi-based monitoring system were set up, he said, adding that round-the-clock administration and other staff were present to assist with public complaints.

He said the Waste Management Authority and provincial and district administrations worked day and night on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryum Nawaz to dispose of millions of tons of garbage.

RWMC also launched an exhaustive campaign during Eid-ul-Azha, where we have involved Ulema and local government representatives to create awareness among citizens to fulfill their social responsibility of cleanliness on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Company Rawalpindi Government Million PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

3 days ago
 PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

4 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

4 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

4 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan