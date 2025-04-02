RWMC claims to make Rawalpindi Division zero waste during Eid days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Wednesday claimed that it had made excellent arrangements for cleanliness during Eid-ul-Fitr, making all the cities of the division zero waste as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

People and members of the Parliament from the region, and authorities concerned had expressed satisfaction over the performance of the Company, an RWMC spokesman said.

RWMC Chief Executive Officer Rana Sajid Safdar congratulated all the staff for the effective cleanliness measures during Eid days.

He said that the Company launched a special cleanliness campaign during the Eid-ul-Fitr under which complete cleanliness of roads, streets, markets and other public places was ensured.

He said that the cleaning staff worked hard for three days and disposed of the waste immediately.

The citizens also appreciated the performance of RWMC and said that thanks to the effective measures of the Company, the city witnessed excellent cleanliness.

The members of Parliament also appreciated the performance of the Waste Management Company and said that it had helped in improving the standard of cleanliness in Rawalpindi.

The RWMC CEO said that the Company was starting preparations for Eid-ul-Adha right now so that the waste of sacrificial animals could be disposed of immediately.

He said that the RWMC would utilize all resources for the successful implementation of the “Suthra Punjab” programme of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The Company, he said, was working on a plan to use modern machinery and increase the capacity of the staff to further improve the sanitation system in the city.

In addition, a campaign would also be launched to increase awareness among the citizens about cleanliness, he added.

He appealed to the citizens to fulfill their responsibilities regarding cleanliness and throw the garbage at the designated places so that the city could be made more beautiful and clean.