RWMC Claims To Remove Tonnes Of Garbage Under The "Saaf Punjab" Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2022 | 02:41 AM

RWMC claims to remove tonnes of garbage under the "Saaf Punjab" campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC)claimed to have removed hundreds of tonnes of waste from Rawalpindi city and its tehsils in connection with the four-month-long "Saaf Punjab" the drive started on May 14.

According to RWMC spokesman, a comprehensive cleanliness plan had been chalked under the drive to make the district environmentally friendly on the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

He said RWMC resolved complaints received on social media while wide-ranging cleanliness was also carried out in different shifts. In addition, he informed that the sanitation of the hill station, Murree, was also being ensured and urged the tourists to throw garbage in waste containers and avoid dumping it on roads or green belts. Meanwhile, he added the RWMC staff had completed the cleanliness operation in Union Councils,118 Kalial and UC -19 Satellite town on Tuesday.

The spokesman further said that the anti-dengue awareness campaign launched by RWMC was in full swing, and all-out efforts were being made to raise awareness about the lifecycle, prevalence, treatment, and prevention of dengue.

He said that the teams of RWMC under the drive distributed waste bags and pamphlets to highlight the importance of cleanliness and prevention of dengue. He called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools, and under-construction buildings, leading to the spread of dengue larvae and leaving no place wet or stagnant water. "Join us, spread the message of cleanliness to every home, and help in our efforts to prevent and spread lethal diseases", he added.

Meanwhile, while talking to APP, the residents of Saidpur scheme, Mohalla Raja Sultan, and other areas expressed concern over poor cleanliness as heaps of garbage in the area were giving a stinking smell.

The residents of the area, including Shiekh Abdul Shakoor, Amjad Abbasi, Nadia Fakhar and others, complained that RWMC was not lifting the garbage regularly, causing various diseases among the residents.

They urged the authorities concerned to take inclusive steps to ensure the cleanliness in the affected areas.

