RWMC clean, green campaign underway

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The clean and green campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) is in full swing to create awareness amongst the people about the importance of cleanliness According to RWMC spokesman, the teams conducted door to door campaign in area of Chal Jalaldin where waste bags and pamphlets were distributed among the people to highlight the importance of cleanliness and prevention of dengue

The teams called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

The teams also urged the people to keep our surroundings neat and clean. This will help us to live healthy and better lives. Keeping our surroundings clean will only help in the betterment of society, the team said.

Waste must be carried to and disposed in the waste containers instead of being thrown in open plots, drains and nullahs as waste-chocked drains and nullahs are an ideal place for Dengue larvae breeding, the teams said.

The teams also informed about company's helpline 1,139 that if they have any query regarding waste collection or cleanliness, they can register their complaints and give their feedback on it.