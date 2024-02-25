RWMC Clean Masajid's Area On Shab-e-Barat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2024 | 06:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) completed its cleanliness operation by removing all waste materials around the Masajids in the district on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.
According to RWMC spokesman, Chief Executive Officer Rana Sajid Safdar had directed the operational staff to wash all the surrounding areas of the masjid so that the faithful could perform their prayers in an environmentally friendly atmosphere.
He informed that the RWMC sanitary workers had also washed out containers and roads with mechanical sweeping and sprayed lime and white powder around the masajids to provide the best cleanliness arrangements to the worshippers on Shab-e-Barat.
The spokesman urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and avoid throwing waste and other materials in drains and open.
