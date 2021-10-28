RWMC cleaning city despite blockades

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was busy in removing waste from the city areas despite hurdles being faced by the workers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was busy in removing waste from the city areas despite hurdles being faced by the workers.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the RWMC workers were carrying out cleanliness activities besides facing difficulties for moving vehicles in the city due to roadblocks.

He said the RWMC had lifted hundreds of tons of waste during the last three days and was determined to keep the city neat and clean.

He appealed the citizens to show patience, and assured that as soon as possible, RWMC workers would reach your doorstep and ensure cleanliness.

He urged the citizens not to throw garbage in open areas and dispose it in the containers or put in the waste bags and keep it outside the houses as sanitary workers would lift it.