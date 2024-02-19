Open Menu

RWMC Cleanliness Activities Continue During Rains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2024 | 08:32 PM

RWMC cleanliness activities continue during rains

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had deputed additional sanitary workers to clean and dredge major drains to avoid urban flooding

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had deputed additional sanitary workers to clean and dredge major drains to avoid urban flooding.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the RWMC carried out the cleanliness of nullahs and choked drains during continued rainfall from the last two days to ensure sanitation in several city areas.

He said that additional staff had been assigned duties in three shifts to ensure cleanliness round the clock so that some sanitation-related problems could not become hurdles in the smooth flow of water.

He informed that RWMC workers removed hundreds of tons of waste in the Rawalpindi city areas while drains blocked during the rain had been opened immediately to have no problem with drainage in the city.

He said that complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed promptly.

Meanwhile, the RWMC was making all-out efforts to keep the hill station clear for tourists during snowfall. He said that heavy machinery and excavators were being used to remove snow and rubbish from the roads, adding salt was also being sprinkled on the roads to ensure a smooth traffic flow.

In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.

RWMC has appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage and plastic bags in nullahs and drains, which cause obstruction, adding that RWMC would utilize all resources to keep the city environment friendly.

