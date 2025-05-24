RWMC cleanliness activities underway during rain

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had deputed additional sanitary workers to clean and dredge major drains to avoid urban flooding, as part of comprehensive measures to make the cleaning operation more effective and organised

The RWMC spokesman told on Saturday that the Company was making all-out efforts to clear the city of any problems and carrying out the cleanliness of nullahs and choked drains during continued intermittent rainfall.

He said that additional staff had been assigned duties in shifts to ensure cleanliness round the clock so that some sanitation-related problems could not become hurdles in the smooth flow of water.

He said that complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed promptly.

In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be resolved immediately, he added.

The RWMC has appealed to the residents not to throw garbage and plastic bags in nullahs and drains, which causes obstruction