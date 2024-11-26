RWMC Cleanliness Drive Continues Despite Road Closures
Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2024 | 08:08 PM
Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) continuously ensured the city's cleanliness despite ongoing protests and road closures in the twin cities
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) continuously ensured the city's cleanliness despite ongoing protests and road closures in the twin cities.
According to the RWMC spokesman, the movement of vehicles was severely affected due to the closure of roads, however, the RWMC workers continued their cleanliness drive and were lifting the garbage by handcarts to provide a hygienic environment to the residents during this troubling time.
He informed that RWMC workers removed hundreds of tons of waste in Rawalpindi and the Murree areas.
RWMC has appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage and plastic bags in nullahs and drains, which cause obstruction, adding that RWMC would utilize all resources to keep the city environment friendly.
In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be resolved immediately.
